Labor Day Weekend Highlights of the Oregon Coast

Published 08/28/2017 at 3:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The roads will be packed and so will the beaches and lodgings, but even the events along the beach towns will be loaded for bear over Labor Day Weekend. So much is going on around the coastline, from food events, music, theater, nature escapades to a massive Civil War re-enactment and even something for your dog.

The holiday weekend runs September 1 through 4, and each day is full of something to do, somewhere. (Also See: How to Find Rooms Still Open on Oregon Coast for Labor Weekend)

September 4. Dog Swim!! at the Lincoln City Community Center pool. Bring your best friend. Well-behaved dogs of all sizes and breeds are welcome to swim in the pools before they shut down for fall maintenance. Suggested admission is a donation of dog food for the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. 4:15 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

September 1. Trees of the Tillamook. Join a leisurely tree walk at the Tillamook Forest Center. We will be taking an easy stroll, seeking some of the diverse tree species that comprise our Coast Range forests. Learn the many benefits of these forest giants and some crafty ways to spot them in the woods. Path is ADA accessible and easily trekked with strollers or wheelchairs. 11:30 a.m. Free. www.tillamookforestcenter.org. 503 815 6807.

September 1. Incredible Insects. They are often seen as villains, but what if they’re superheroes in disguise? Join this group for a short presentation on the benefits that insects provide to humans and the environment, followed by a walk to a nearby meadow where everyone will collect and examine specimens. Free. 2:30 p.m. Tillamook Forest Center. 45500 Wilson River Hwy. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-815-6800. www.tillamookforestcenter.org

September 2. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Special Dinner Excursion. A three-hour journey by train up the north coast, with two seating options for the Dinner Train excursions: Dining Car seating (includes a meal) and Club Car seating (without a meal) that is general admission. On the latter you bring your own food. For Dining Car seating: four course meal that includes choice of Prime Rib with Horseradish Sauce; Baked Wild Salmon with Lemon Dill Sauce; or Herb Pork Loin with a light gravy; or a vegetarian dish. Departing from Garibaldi, Oregon. 1-503-842-7972. http://oregoncoastscenic.org.

September 1 – 4. Oregon Coastal Train Excursions. Hop aboard the antique trains for a 1.5 hour excursion along the scenic Tillamook Bay and the Oregon coast between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach. Pulled by one of the historic steam locomotives, this excursion offers a relaxed ride along the Oregon coast and a step back in time. Motive power subject to change without notice. Departing 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. from Garibaldi. Departing from Rockaway at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon and Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 1-503-842-7972. http://oregoncoastscenic.org.

September 2. Labor Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. These socials are famous for their astounding variety of delicious pies. Each slice is a generous 6th of a pie and cost is $4. Add a scoop of ice cream for an additional $1. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone. 11 a.m. Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, W 3rd & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

September 4. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. All you can eat pancakes with scrambled eggs, choice of sausage or ham, milk, tea or coffee. Suggested donation $7. All proceeds go to support local nonprofit organizations. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac, Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

Through September 3. Fort Clatsop Summer Ranger Program. Guided walks, living history, demonstrations are offered daily. Walk with a ranger and explore the estuary. Living history events include costumed demonstrations and hands-on learning. Lewis & Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. 503-861-2471.





September 2 - 4. Civil War Re-enactment at Fort Stevens. Annual Civil War Battle Reenactment event in the historic area of the fort. Fort Stevens drawing re-enactors from all over the West Coast. Hundreds gather and real cannon are fired off. $20 per carload, plus a $5 day use fee (Saturday & Sunday). Special rates for motorized and non-motorized bikes, and on-foot. Fort Stevens Historic Area. Hammond, Oregon. nwcwc.org/stevens.html.

Every Day Through September 9. Shanghaied in Astoria. It's a home-grown, original, vaudeville-style, musical melodrama based on the early days of Astoria. 7 p.m. Sunday matinee on September 3 at 2 p.m. ASOC Playhouse 129 West Bond Street, Uniontown Astoria. (Right behind the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce). 503-325-6104. http://astorstreetoprycompany.com/purchase-tickets/.

September 3. Noche Flamenca. an unforgettable evening of flamenco music and dance. Espacio Flamenco (Portland, OR) shares the best of it's repertoire, taking audiences on a journey through the different "palos" or styles of flamenco. Each dancer brings her unique interpretation to the table, together celebrating the diversity of this enchanting Andalusian art form. 7 p.m. Pacific Arts Center 588 16th Street Astoria, Oregon. $15; children 12 and under free. www.espacioflamencopdx.com --- Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour













