Real Rager of an Oregon Coast St. Patty's Party in Lincoln City

Published 03/04/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the Oregon coast St. Patty's Day celebration that's so nice they're doing it twice. A real rager is planned at the Lincoln City Cultural Center for March 16 and 17, with the duo Pipedance heading up with Irish fun and frolic, which includes a full dinner of corned beef and cabbage plus traditional music and dance.

Choose between Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17 – the schedule on both nights is the same – with all the action taking place at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in the historic Delake School. Reserved cabaret seats are on sale now at lincolncityculturalcenter.org.

Dinner will be a buffet of corned beef and cabbage, plus carrots and potatoes and a sweet dessert, all made on site at the Lincoln City Cultural Center by events manager Judy Hardy. The food will be served buffet style, along with a generous helping of soda bread, starting at 6 p.m.

The program will be led by Nora Sherwood and Gary Burman, who perform together (and with friends) as Pipedance. Sherwood is a retired Irish dance champion who competed and taught for the Bennett School of Irish Dance in Colorado before moving to the Oregon coast. From ceili to sean- nós, and from set to step dance, she enjoys sharing her love of Irish dance and the lively music that accompanies it – in fact, Nora plays the bodhrán (Irish frame drum) and the penny whistle. Nora is also an accomplished painter and illustrator of the natural world who has enjoyed several exhibits in the LCCC's Chessman Gallery.

Gary is a lifelong musician who performs on the Irish uilleann bagpipes, guitar, flutes and whistles. He is a sometime balladeer and a craftsman who builds his own pipes and enjoys playing on instruments he has built himself.

Joining Gary and Nora this year are two musicians from Newberg: guitarist/bassist Seán Boyle and bodhrán player Ciarán O'hEidhin.

On the LCCC stage, they'll provide the live music for two groups: the accomplished Claddagh Dancers of Salem, and the Lincoln City sean- nós dancers. The latter meet every Monday night at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and are working to grow the Oregon coast “Celtic contingent.”

Reserved cabaret style seats are $30 for dinner and show (seating at 6 pm), or $16 for just the show (seating at 6:45 pm, show at 7). Wine and beer will be sold during dinner as well as at intermission. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994. Tickets will be $2 more at the door. LCCC member discount will apply.

