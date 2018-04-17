Famous Oregon Native Returns to Coast for Comedy Festival

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 04/17/2018 at 5:36 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Comedy will go coastal this month, as a favorite and now-famous son of Oregon returns to the central coast to headline the first annual Undertow Comedy Festival, held in Lincoln City from April 26 to 28. A variety of comedians from around the country will be gracing this first voyage into silliness, all armed with their best material.

The big highlight is the headliner: former Salemite Ron Funches. Funches is is a multitalented comedian, writer and producer who has been featured on television shows such as The Tonight Show, Conan, @midnight, Curb Your Enthusiasm and many others. On the big screen, he has starred in the movies “Trolls” and “Get Hard.”

He was the voice behind Cooper in Trolls.

Funches said he is looking forward to headlining this inaugural festival. While born in California, he spent plenty of his younger years in Oregon, even some on the Oregon coast.

“I lived in Salem as a kid, so I visited the Oregon coast a lot,” said Funches. “I actually lived in Yachats for a while in my early 20’s. It’s a pretty cool area.”

How Funches got involved with the festival is an interesting aspect: he said it was through personal connections. “The organizers wanted to make a festival to honor our fellow comedian and friend Will Woodruff, who died last December. They reached out to me and asked if I would do it for Will, and I said yes, of course.”

Tory Ward, one of the event coordinators, said he is thrilled to have Funches headlining the festival.

“When I heard that Ron agreed to headline, I got so excited,” said Ward. “He’s absolutely hilarious and it’s a rare treat to have a comedian of his caliber on the coast.”

Other comedians performing at the Undertow Comedy Festival include Judah Friedlander, Laurie Kilmartin and Ron Lynch. You can also catch MTV’s Jeff Dye, who was also E! Network’s “Hello Ross!” Another featured performer is Shane Mauss, who has been seen on series such as Funny as Hell and Problematic with Moshe Kasher.

The shows will be held nightly at three different venues around Lincoln City: the Beach Club Events Center, the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and The Eventuary.

Tickets start at $39 and are available for purchase at UndertowComedy.com. Save on the laughs and buy a weekend pass. For more information about the Undertow Comedy Festival visit the LIncoln City website. ----- Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

