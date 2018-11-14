Lincoln City Holidays: Central Oregon Coast Events for November, December

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The holidays kick into high gear around Lincoln City shortly, as the central Oregon coast town lights up with the spirit of the season augmented by its usual laidback, beachy vibe. Whales, food, theater, tons of music and holiday gift events dot the landscape of November and December.

There’s much more than that. You can get a picture of the fun here:

November 17. Siletz Restoration Pow Wow. Celebrate the anniversary of the restoration of official Tribal Status for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

November 17. Hands-on Edible Gifts Class. 2nd annual gourmet gifts class. A homemade gift is a thoughtful gift. Everyone will leave with the edible gifts they have made. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

November 17. Williams & Ree live. Free, 3:30 p.m. Must be 16 and over. Chinook Winds Casino Resort, 1777 NW 44th Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

November 18. Movie Night at Surftides. The Greatest Showman. Free admission with a canned food donation. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2191.

November 22. Turkey Trot Race. 5K run winding through the golf course. Bring canned food to celebrate the season of giving. Salishan Resort’s Golf Shop. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-764-4300.

November 22. Thanksgiving Brunch. 11 AM – 4 PM. $60 adults, $55 seniors, $25 kids 5-12, kids under 5 free. Salishan Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-764-4300.

November 23 – 24. Free Fishing, Crabbing & Clamming. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) is joining #OptOutside on Black Friday by encouraging people to go outside and enjoy what Oregon has to offer for free on Friday and Saturday. You won’t need a license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon that’s open. Lincoln City, Oregon.

November 23. Community Tree Lighting. Carols with the Sweet Adelines, tree lighting and arrival of Santa Claus. Hot chocolate, coffee, cider and cookies until they’re gone. 5 PM. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website.

November 23. Black Friday Dance Club. DJ Andrew Eternity. 10 p.m. The Beach Club and Event Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-418-5468.

November 24. Santa Sale. Shop a variety of vendors, selling handmade jewelry, textiles, candles, holiday décor and more, in this one-day holiday bazaar. Free admission. 10 a.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

December 1. Winter Craft Fair. 10 a.m. Connie Hansen Garden Conservancy. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-4567.

December 1. Bird Watching Clinic. Take a walk on the wild side with the Lincoln City Audubon Society and learn about our native birds and their natural habitat. The clinics are free and no registration is required. Binoculars and guidebooks available. 9 a.m. Salishan Nature Trail. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720. Website.

December 1. Hands-on Asian Class. 11 a.m. Fun and tasty class. $75 per person. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.Website.

December 7 – 8. The Oak Ridge Boys live. 8 p.m. Tickets $25-$40. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

December 7. Beth Willis live. 6 p.m. Salishan Resort’s Attic Lounge. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-764-4300.

December 8. “Wishes & Candles” with the Central Coast Chorale. Favorite holiday songs and familiar carols. 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.



December 8. Tacos & Tamales Class. By popular demand they are offering our Tacos and Tamales class again. 11 a.m. $75 per person. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

December 9. Celtic Concert Series. Christmas with The Gothard Sisters, a dynamic musical group of three sisters who sing, dance and play several instruments for a warm, celebratory welcome to the holidays. Advance tickets $25 adults, $23 seniors, $10 youth ages 18 & under. 2 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.



December 14 – 15. “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Radio Play at the Lincoln City Cultural Center presented by Theatre West. The beloved holiday film, reimagined as a radio play and performed live on stage. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 PM Saturday. Lincoln City Cultural Center. lincolncityculturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.

December 15. 6th Annual Jingle Bell 5K Jog/Walk. This fun event is open to runners, joggers, walkers, baby strollers and pets. Costumes are recommended but optional, and bells will be provided. 9:30 a.m. Lincoln City Community Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131. Website.

December 16. Annual Christmas Bird Count with the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. Meet at Sambo’s Restaurant at 6:30 a.m. to be assigned to a team of field counters. Dress for coastal weather, bring food, water and your own optical gear. Lincoln City, Oregon. LincolnCityAudubon.org or call 541-992-9720.

December 19. New Mexica Christmas Table Demo Class. Special holiday class. $45 per person. 6 p.m. Culinary Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125.

December 20. Lincoln Pops Big Band Dance. Dance or sit and enjoy the music of this 24-person orchestra, playing music from the swing era, Latin, polka, waltz and more. Adults $7.50, Students $3, Children under 6 are free. 7:30 p.m. Gleneden Beach Community Club. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-563-5067.

December 27 – 31. Winter Whale Watch Week on the Oregon Coast. Watch as majestic gray whales and their babies migrate south to their warm water winter feeding grounds. In Lincoln City: the official spot is Inn at Spanish Head, 10th floor. Lincoln City, Oregon. OregonStateParks.org 541-765-3304.

December 27 January 19. A Nice Family Christmas playing at Theatre West. A comedy directed by Rich Emery. A newspaper reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a last-chance story about a typical family Christmas – his family Christmas. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. TheatreWest.com 541-994-5663.

December 31. New Year’s Eve Dance with the Lincoln Pops at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Light appetizers, four sets of live music and a midnight toast of champagne or sparkling cider. Advance tickets are $45 per person, or $85 for two. 8:30 PM to midnight. Tickets: lincolncityculturalcenter.org. Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

