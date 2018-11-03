Central Oregon Coast Spring Preview: Lincoln City Events in March, April

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Early spring and spring break bring massive amounts of fun and frivolity to the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City. You can't walk its streets without bumping into something to do. Beachcombing clinics, vintage films, food classes and even a week-long magic festival are some of the highlights. Not to mention it all coincides with the Spring Beach Cleanup and the sheer awe of Whale Watching Week.

March 16 is another Beachcombing Clinic. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. The clinics are free. 2 p.m. Meet at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access (pictured above) in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. Website and info.

March 16 – 17 brings a massive St. Patrick's Day Celebration & Dinner. Dinner of corned beef and cabbage with seating at 6 p.m, show only seating at 6:45 p.m. Pipedance will lead this celebration of St. Patrick's Day with guest musicians and dancers. Advance tickets: $30 for dinner and the show, $16 for just the show. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

Hit the Lincoln City Cultural Center on March 18 for a Coffee Concert. Local musicians perform in a casual Sunday matinee concert, with complimentary pastries and java by Cape Foulweather Coffee. Admission by donation, with all proceeds going to the LCCC. 2 p.m.

March 24 is the SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup. Help keep Oregon coast beaches clean. In Lincoln City, cleanup sites include D River Wayside, SW 51st Street, Chinook Winds Resort, Road's End State Park, and Gleneden Beach. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 503-844-9571 x332 or visit solveoregon.org.

March 24-31. Spring Whale Watch Week. Whale watch interpreters stationed at numerous spots on the Oregon coast. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. www.whalespoken.org.

From March 24 through April 8 there will be the famed Special Glass Drop for Spring Break. 300 glass art pieces will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. 541-996-1274.

March 24 and 27 feature the Saturday Morning Matinee: Sometimes a Great Notion (1970) – a movie filmed right here on the central Oregon coast. A family of fiercely independent Oregon loggers struggle to keep the family business alive amidst changing times. Free admission for anyone who drops a card from a Lincoln City business. General admission for all others will be $2. 11 a.m. Bijou Theatre. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

From March 25 through April 5 the Festival of Illusions fills the cultural center with wonder. Join the magic and mayhem in Lincoln City this Spring Break with magic-minded day camps for the kids and evening magic performances for the whole family. Website and info.

Look for the Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool on March 30. There will be separate egg hunts for different ages, in both the small and big pool. Find eggs and win prizes. Free and it starts at 1:30 p.m. Lincoln City Community Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

Comedy on the Coast brings James Johann, John Hilder and Jill Maragos to the casino on March 30 to 31. There's a no host bar and the doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $15. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. 888-MAIN ACT (888-624-6228).

On March 30 and 31 there's the Spring Craft Boutique & Rummage Sale, starting at 9 a.m. at the Lincoln City Church of the Nazarene. 1462 NW 19th Street. 541-994-2981.

March 31 brings another Beachcombing Clinic at 2 p.m., at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. The clinics are free. 541-996-1274. Website and info.

There's a Hands-On Asian Cooking Class in town on March 31. Come and learn how to turn your kitchen into the best Asian restaurant in town. $75 per person at 11 a.m., taking place at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City, Oregon. Website and info.

April 3 is PoetryMusic live. Come and celebrate National Poetry Month with this eclectic chamber jazz duo. PoetryMusic is dedicated to performing poetry that has been set to music, music composed to poetry and poetry as a catalyst for free improvisation. 6 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. 541-996-1242.

Brazilian Violin Trio performs live at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 7 p.m. on April 7. Enjoy three of the most innovative instrumentalists on the contemporary Brazilian musical scene. Website and info.

Another Coffee Concert happens on April 8. Local musicians perform in a casual Sunday matinee concert, with complimentary pastries and java by Cape Foulweather Coffee. Admission by donation, with all proceeds going to the LCCC. 2 p.m. Website and info.

April 14 sees another fabulous installment of the Beachcombing Clinic at 1 p.m. Meet at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. The clinics are free. Website and info.

On April 14, solo pianist David Nevue performs at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Nevue is an award-winning, internationally recognized pianist, composer and recording artist and his most recent album went to number one on Amazon.com's “Hot New Releases” music sales charts. Call 541-994-9994.

Also that day, April 14, there's a Hands-On Pasta Class at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join Chef Pati and Culinary Manager, Donna Riani, for this spring inspired pasta class. They are $75 per person.













