Oregon Coast Officials Seek Input on Lincoln County Park Improvements

Published 05/12/2017 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – State officials are asking for public input on how to better 26 parks and waysides on the central Oregon coast, holding two meetings on the subject in May. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is specifically looking at changes in parks in Lincoln County, mostly at South Beach and Beverly Beach (pictured above).

OPRD is trying to finalize the draft of a master plan that would guide future development, recreational use and resource management for the next 20-25 years. The plan took two years of work to develop, analyzing conditions and needs in these various visitor hotspots.

The first meeting is held Wednesday, May 24 at the meeting yurt at Beverly Beach State Park. The second will be Wednesday, May 31 in the Rose Room at Wilsonville Public Library,

A variety of possibilities are being proposed. These include:

Expansion of camping at South Beach State Park (Newport). Currently, South Beach has 418 camp sites, including 225 standard sites, 57 tent sites and 27 yurts.

Adding new parking and trails at the South Jetty Day-use Area at South Beach State Park, as well as a new disc golf course (Newport).

Creating new pedestrian connections and trail improvements at Newport's Yaquina Bay State Park and Beverly Beach State Park.

Adding a new campground and making day use improvements at Fogarty Creek State Park (near Depoe Bay).

Near Waldport: updating the parking lot and adding a new reservable picnic shelter at Beachside State Park. Currently, that site gets shut down in the winter, often due to flooding conditions.

The plan also calls for accessibility improvements at many of these parks. At this time, places like Agate Beach or Beachside do not have accessibility for wheelchairs.

The May 24 event happens at the meeting yurt at Beverly Beach State Park, located on Hwy 101 five miles north of Newport. Public comment will be taken at the public meeting, from 5 - 7 p.m. The public meeting follows an advisory committee meeting from 1-3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the advisory committee meeting; however, only comments from the advisory committee will be heard.

The Wilsonville meeting on May 31 regarding these Oregon coast sites goes from 5 to 7 p.m., in the Rose Room at Wilsonville Public Library, 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd.

Services, programs and activities of OPRD are covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If accommodations are needed, please call 503-986-0744 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting.

For more information about these meetings or about the draft master plan, contact Ian Matthews, Park Planner, at 503.986.0744 or ian.matthews@oregon.gov. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

