Lincoln City Mysteries: Five Stunning Oregon Coast Spots You Don't Know

Published 12/12/2017 at 3:05 PM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Someday, you may make some startling discoveries at the northern edge of Lincoln City and just north of it – that wild, untamed and winding stretch that edges towards Neskowin and Pacific City. It's where the central Oregon coast becomes the north coast: the dividing line is where Tillamook County and Lincoln County meet. (Above: Wizard Rock at Road's End State Recreation Site).

In fact, that winding stretch is nicknamed the “Corridor of Mystery,” partially because it's so dark and unsettling to drive on at night and partially because it simply exudes a sense of unknown territory.

There's an awful lot in this area, if you start at the northern edges of Lincoln City and two of its more remarkable, northernmost beach accesses. You'll find the heartwarming (and slightly heartbreaking) memorial to deceased dogs at the Grace Hammond beach access. Not even counting the one hidden spot in Lincoln City (although you can find it in the links below), move northwards and you'll find the beach that hosts Wizard Rock. From there, after you head out of Lincoln City, you'll encounter the Corridor of Mystery, Cascade Head, Neskowin, a stunning viewpoint you weren't aware of, and a very secret beach full of surprises.





Grace Hammond Access: At the end of NW 34th Street, not far from some of the major attractions in Lincoln City, sits a beach access that’s tucked away from the throngs just a bit more than the other access points.

The Grace Hammond wayside features a small parking lot, taking perhaps five vehicles, and a handicap accessible ramp going down onto the sand. Meanwhile, a small concrete platform surrounded by tall beach grass boasts a bench for peaceful viewing. ......More.....





Road's End State Recreation Site's Hidden Parking Lot, Wizard Rock. At the very northern end of Lincoln City, up against a bluff that neighbors Cascade Head, there's a stretch of beach beneath a bundle of lovely homes - often vacation rentals which look over the strand. The northernmost access lies up the street. This spot allows for perhaps two cars to park there and is approximately half a mile from the looming cliff.

There's even a cool cave tucked away in this spot. Keep cruising around these virtual tour links and you'll also find the surprising geographic feature of this beach: a kind of miniature bay no one knows about. ......More.....

Corridor of Mystery's Winema Viewpoint. Just a tad bit south of MP 94 sits Winema Wayfinding Point, an amazing little viewpoint that's hiding in plain site, where you can stop and take in the sprawling vista of beach and sea in this area.

Between Winema and Neskowin, you're in the thick of the "corridor of mystery" - so named because of the sense of mystery here and the hidden spots and trails that sit cloaked behind forest or rock structure. High, rolling hills encompass you on this gorgeous ride that's half country drive and half ocean view road. ......More.....





Ultra Secret Spot: Winema Beach. Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Inland 101: This is an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot, a rock climber's paradise and a playground of endless sand. On Highway 101, this little bit of beachy heaven sits hidden behind road and rock. ......More.....





