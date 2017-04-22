N. Oregon Coast Events: Tillamook History Book, Local Seafood Issues

Published 04/22/2017 at 6:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – What's going on with the local seafood industry on the Oregon coast and around Oregon? And are you craving more Tillamook area history? These are the questions being looked at and answered this month in the area with an event and a new release from a history museum. (Above: Tillamook Bay).



The north Oregon coast region around Bay City and Tillamook Bay will be the epicenter of a special discussion on some intriguing questions about local seafood. “Fish Tales: Tillamook Traditions and Challenges” happens on Saturday, April 29 at the Bay City Arts Center on 5th Street in Bay City. The discussion will be facilitated by Jennifer Burns Bright, a food and travel writer from Port Orford, Oregon.

In this interactive conversation, Bright and the panel of seafood experts will explore the conundrum of eating local seafood on the North Oregon Coast. Why aren’t we eating more local seafood now that preserving and distribution technologies are the most sophisticated they have ever been? What are the challenges we face in an increasingly globalized market? What traditions would we like to see continue as our community grows and changes? The group will delve into the north Oregon coast's relationship with products of the sea and cultural traditions.

Participating local panelists will be Erin Whitney, Food Manager at Pacific Oyster in Bay City, Ray Monroe, a commercial doryman from Pacific City, Jeremy Coon from Tillamook Bay Seafood Inc. in Garibaldi, and Jeff Wong from the Consumer Supported Fishery, also in Garibaldi.



Dr. Bright holds a PhD from the University of California, Irvine, as well as a Master Food Preserver certification. She has recently retired from teaching at the University of Oregon and is currently a travel and food writer as well as a community organizer who likes linking local producers with consumers.

There is no charge for this program but reservations are encouraged as seating is limited. Please call the Pioneer Museum at 503-842-4553 to register or for more information.

Also in Tillamook, the Tillamook County Historical Society (TCHS) is touting the re-release of its book about Oregon coast life in the early pioneer days, after it funded a reprinting of a memoir by famed figure Dr. Huckleberry. The book digs into the struggles, routines and even comic aspects in the timber country of the Tillamook area, written by the man who spent decades there as a rural doctor.

With the permission of the Oregon Historical Society, TCHS member Karen Hirte has spent three years scanning text, upgrading photos and preparing the book for publication. "The Adventures of Dr. Huckleberry: Tillamook County, Oregon," has been out of print for some time and with the help of Karen and the Jewell High School Graphics Students, has been brought it back to life.

The Garibaldi Maritime Museum has a collection of Dr. Huckleberry memorabilia and will be hosting a reception for the book's reprinting. That event takes place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m., giving you chance to buy a copy of the book and enjoy the Garibaldi Museum's Huckleberry exhibit.

For those locals who remember Dr. Hucklberry, the museum is asking them to attend so they can share stories of the revered resident. The Garibaldi Maritime Museum is located at 112 Garibaldi Ave., Garidbaldi, Oregon. For more information call the Garibaldi Museum at 503-322-8411 or Sally Rissel at 503-781-4102. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Coastal Spotlight

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted