Follow us on

Beach Travel Tips: Inspired and Distinctive Places to Stay on Oregon Coast

Published 04/03/2014

(Oregon Coast) – An amazing array of unique, often beachfront places to stay are found on the Oregon coast. If they're not on the ocean, then they are usually within walking distance. In fact, it's easy to say the majority of them are within earshot of the waves.

Vacation rentals are a huge part of Oregon coast stays, bringing in large groups or families to homes that can have some truly distinctive features. Vaulted ceilings, extensive game amenities and other pluses abound.

Motels and hotels along the coastal region are almost always of a unique character as well.

To see more photos of these look at the comprehensive list below and click and what catches your eye

