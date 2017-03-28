Truly Wacky Time for All Ages: Two Weeks of Magic on Central Oregon Coast

Published 03/28/2017 at 3:03 AM PDT - Updated 03/28/2017 at 3:04 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - If you’re a fan of physical comedy, timeless magic, wacky inventions, beautiful birds or strange hypnosis, then one part of the central Oregon coast is your ticket. The 2017 Festival of Illusions in Lincoln City has all that. Held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the kooky fun already started at the beginning of spring break, but this year a whole second week has been added with a schedule going all the way until Thursday, April 6. (Photo above: performer Al Simmons).

The official event program has been printed, and will soon be found in stacks all over the central coast – look for the purple cover and the “Duck or Bunny?” illusion on the front page. There are events every day of the week, including morning magic day camps, the Abra Cadabra Art Workshops, free Disney movies at the Bijou Theatre, Mo’s Chowder Day, and evening performances with advance tickets that range from $7-$14. Tickets can be purchased online at lincolncityculturalcenter.org, or by calling 541-994-9994.

Still rounding out the end of March are various workshops for kids, including art and improvisation.

On Thursday, March 30, the LCCC brings in champion magician Jason Andrews. Jason’s television credits include Masters of Illusion, America’s Got Talent, The Daily Show, and Brain Games as well as at the Crazy Horse Paris, on tour with Champions of Magic LIVE! and The Magic Castle in Hollywood. A graduate of the Las Vegas Academy for the Performing Arts with honors and artistic commitment and having grown up in Las Vegas since the age of 2, it is clear in Jason’s performances that he has learned from best entertainers in the world. http://www.jasonandrewsmagic.com/

On Saturday, April 1, the central Oregon coast community is invited to support the Fool’s Day Cabaret, starting at 7 pm. This is the inaugural and possibly one-time-only evening of songs, dances, tricks, jokes, skits and music. Admission is $20, and guests will “enjoy” two sets of entertainment (including the official Fool’s Day Band), a cream pie silent auction, a joke contest and a delicious dessert of raspberry fool. It’s all in good fun, but it has a serious purpose. The show raises money for the Lincoln City Warming Shelter, which helps out the homeless on the central Oregon coast. To learn more, call Niki Price at 541-994-9994 or Patrick Alexander, 541-921-0413.

On Sunday, April 2, kids of all ages can spend an afternoon with the Oregon Bird Man and his flock of beautiful, lively parrots. He's been a presenter for Animal Planet and has brought his educational show to libraries, schools, malls and other venues all over the West. It's great fun for kids of all ages - admission is free. Showtime is 2 pm. http://oregonbirdman.com/

The festival will continue at 7 pm on Monday, April 3 with the acrobatic antics of Rob Lok & Miss Jane. This married duo invites the audience to play with them as they dance on glass wine bottles, jump rope on stilts and even tame a baby tiger. Blending circus thrills, Looney Tunes pacing and spontaneous comedy, this dialogue-free spectacle will engage all audiences and be a guaranteed crowd favorite with their comic sight gags and visual humor. http://robmissjane.com/

On Tuesday, April 4, it’s inventive music, comedy and magic tricks with Al Simmons. Simmons, visiting from Manitoba, calls himself a creative genius and offers "performances of profound wackiness and off-the-wall inventions." Showtime 7 pm. http://www.alsimmons.com/

Jeff Evans the Entertainer, a favorite of the festivals in 2015 and 2016, will perform in the LCCC auditorium on Wednesday, April 5. A full-time pro since 1998, Evans’ amazing magic and clean comedy is honed to near perfection in over 250 shows each year.

The last day of the Festival of Illusions is set for Thursday, April 6, and will feature Joe Black, a magician and mentalist from Seattle. Black was awarded the "Rising Star Award" two years in a row, and was a televised finalist on “America’s Got Talent!” For this year’s festival, Black is doing a special (and all ages) hypnosis show. Like all the headline shows at the FOI, it begins at 7 pm.

To learn the latest with the Festival of Illusions, so check in with www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org or pick up the official Festival of Illusions 2017 program. Produced in conjunction with the Oregon Coast TODAY, the program is available in stacks all over Lincoln City (and inserted in the March 24 edition of the TODAY). 541-994-9994. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour . More about Lincoln City below:















