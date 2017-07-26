Central Oregon Coast's Amazing Race Returns with Rougher Edges; Video

Published 07/26/2017 at 5:53 PM PDT - Updated 07/26/2017 at 6:13 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Hold on to your seats – and maybe your blood pressure. Here comes a nail-biting but amusing event full of fun and physical prowess to the central Oregon coast town of Newport.

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals will hold their 7th annual Amazing Race on Saturday, August 5, once again energizing Newport with a famous (and yet also infamously) invigorating time for participant and spectator. (Video below).

Organizers of the event have designed a series of seven top-secret challenges that will be both mental and physical, with this year's event a wild adventure that spans miles of the South Beach district of Newport. It's a small tract of Oregon coast that's full of little pockets of sometimes rough nature areas.

Modeled after the popular television show, the Amazing Race will have two person teams solving clues and racing to the finish line. Teams may consist of two men, two women, or be co-ed, with participants 15 years of age or older. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the team that finishes first from each category. At the conclusion of the race, complimentary food and beverages from Rogue Ales will be provided to all participants, volunteers and sponsors.

With about 30 to 40 teams, the nail-biting competition has now grown to as many as 80 participants.

The course will be approximately three miles with seven challenge stops along the way, said co-organizer Bobbi Price.

“In years past we have had many locals participate in the Amazing Race and we also have several people coming from all over the state,” said Price. “Both locals and visitors of Newport will have fun participating in this event.”

If you're interested in watching the spectacle, you are urged to first come to the Rogue Brewery in South Beach at the race's start. Viewing the race is a bit tricky and takes some sleuthing.

“We will give them ideas of viewing spots once the participants have begun,” Price said. “Due to the scavenger hunt style of the race, watchers are generally the 'cheering crowd' made up of family and friends of the participants. The race will draw a crowd as participants complete challenges but because the challenges are kept secret, there are no designated viewing spots.”

The Amazing Race registration and starting point will be at the Rogue Brewery in South Beach. Check- in begins at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017, with the race start time scheduled for 9:00 a.m.

Those interested in participating may download a registration form online at newportchamber.org/events or by contact Bobbi at the Newport Chamber of Commerce office, 541-265-8801 or bobbi@newportchamber.org. The participation fee is $40 per team and includes raffle prizes, food and beverages.

