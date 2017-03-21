Newport, Oregon Coast: Whales, Spring Break Fun Collide in Big Way

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast is where spring break and whale watch week collide in an especially engaging way. Newport is host to more whale watch vantage points than any other area, and there are bundles of family-friendly attractions that feature some stellar events. Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Hatfield Marine Science Center offer up special happenings into early April. There's some brilliant culture happening at the Newport Performing Arts Center, and don't forget the SOLVE Beach Cleanup on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here are some highlights around Newport:

Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. Newport Symphony Orchestra with Pianist Alexander Schimpf. Schimpf will perform Mendelssohn, Schumann, Liszt and Berlioz - with Adam Flatt conducting. On Saturday, Flatt will hold a pre-concert talk at 6:45 p.m. Saturday: 7:30 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. $25 and $39 plus ticket fees; students $10. Newport Performing Arts Center. 777 W. Olive Street. Newport, Oregon. Newport Performing Arts Center. 541-265-2787. www.coastarts.org.

March 25 – 31. Spring Whale Watch Week in the Newport Area. Volunteers will be at dozens of high vantage points along the Oregon coast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m – but seven of them are right in the Newport area.

Just north of Newport, in the Depoe Bay area, there are Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint, Whale Watching Center at the Depoe Bay Sea Wall and Rocky Creek State Scenic Viewpoint.

Just outside of Newport are Cape Foulweather and the Devil's Punchbowl State Natural Area. Within Newport are Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and Don Davis City Park in Nye Beach. More on Whale Watch Week: 541-765-3407. www.whalespoken.org.

March 25-31. Spring Whale Watch Week at the Hatfield Marine Science Center. The Hatfield features exhibits and learning centered on the Gray whales migrating north along the Oregon coast on their way to their feeding grounds. Admission is free with suggested donation. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0100. http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/.

Whale Watch Week at Oregon Coast Aquarium. The Aquarium will stay open an extra hour, until 6 p.m., from March 25 to April 2.

Spring break visitors are invited to dive into the world of animal play on Enrichment Day at the Aquarium on March 28.

Guests can also get a whiskery kiss with a seal, attend a dive presentation in the Oregon Kelp Forest Exhibit, or tour the behind the scenes areas. These programs usually sell out and some require advance registration, so visit aquarium.org for details. Families, scout troops and groups of all ages can snooze surrounded by sharks in Passages of the Deep during public sleepover programs offered from March 24 to April 1. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, Oregon. www.aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.

April 8. Marine Science Day. The Hatfield Marine Science Center will open its doors for a behind-the-scenes peek at the cutting-edge research, education and outreach in marine sciences that makes this marine laboratory unique. Meet researchers from Oregon State University and five government agency partners. Explore with interactive science displays presented by marine scientists and special family-friendly activities by Oregon Sea Grant and the Oregon Coast Aquarium. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0100. http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/.

