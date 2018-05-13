Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse

Published 05/13/2018 at 5:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Delve into the past and present with two unique events on the north Oregon coast. One is a tour of some of the strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures at Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock, while another takes you into the history of the mysterious Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. (Nudibranch photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

It’s high season on the entire Oregon coast, and at Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) will be embarking upon a nudibranch safari. Far from the Serengeti, however, participants of all ages will trek through the intertidal wilds on a search for the elusive nudibranch that can only be found at low-tide.

The Nudibranch Safari will take place on May 19 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., and will be led by HRAP’s own Nudibranch Queen, Lisa Habecker. It will be fun for all ages and abilities as participants learn about the 16+ species of nudibranch that make Haystack Rock their home. This class is offered free of charge, but donations to the program will be accepted. Anyone interested in attending is asked to register in advanced online through Eventbrite.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program, in its 33rd season on the beach, aims to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities.

For more information, visit http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP or contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education & Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

Later in the month, you can dig deeper into the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, aka Terrible Tilly – a place as iconic an Oregon north coast landmark as Haystack Rock. This month’s History & Hops will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 31 at the Seaside Brewing Co., Local historian, photographer and author Brian Ratty will be at the helm for this presentation.

Family history with Terrible Tilly drove Ratty to write his most recently released book “Tillamook Rock Lighthouse: History and Tales of Terrible Tilly.” In December 2015, Ratty shared some of those stories-in-progress at one of the first History & Hops events presented by the Seaside Museum. Now Ratty returns to History & Hops, book recently published, to share more of his research, expanding with more tales and historical facts.

“There is something mysterious about the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse, something marvelous and a little macabre,” Ratty said. “When one sees it, one wants to learn more.”

Ratty said he always felt a special connection to the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. His grandfather Harry Ratty almost died on the rock in 1934. He became ill due to exposure after a violent storm and was finally evacuated after several attempts at rescue. Ratty recalls the light’s beacon and horns from the time during WWII when his family lived in Seaside.

Construction of the lighthouse took 500 days and was completed in January 1881. It was decommissioned in 1957 yet the lighthouse structure remains. Standing 134 feet tall it has withstood the winds, storms and waves for 137 years, creating a history of its own.

Ratty is a retired media executive and graduate of Brooks Institute of Photography. He has written numerous magazine articles about the Pacific Northwest and won awards for his historical fiction novels. For more than thirty years, he has traveled the vast wilderness of the Pacific Coast in search of images and stories that reflect its spirit and splendor.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co., 861 Broadway.

Preserving Seaside’s History since 1974, the Seaside Museum and Historical Society is a non-profit educational institution with the mission to collect, preserve and interpret materials illustrative of the history of Seaside and the surrounding area. The museum is located at 570 Necanicum Drive, Seaside and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found at www.seasideoregonuseum.com. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging


Nudibranch photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium



 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details