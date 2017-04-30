Parade, Carnival and Historic Boat Tour on Central Oregon Coast in May

(Newport, Oregon) – Take a boat ride through Oregon coast history in May, or indulge in three days of dazzling hometown fun that includes a parade and a carnival. These are the offerings in early May in Newport, as the town hosts its Annual Loyalty Days from May 4 – 7 and then a sight-seeing tour aboard a vessel on May 13.

May 4 through May 7 brings the gigantic 61st annual Newport Loyalty Days & Sea Fair Festival to Newport, with events scheduled all over the central coast town each day. Along with the annual patriotic parade scheduled for Saturday, each day hosts a carnival with rides and games. Many of the events center around remembrance of veterans and those lost at sea.

The Davis Show Carnival has been coming to Newport for this celebration for 50 years, providing rides, food and games, with $20 ticket getting you an armband that gets you in for one day. These are available for pre-sale at JC's Market in Newport. Schedule: Thursday: 3 p.m. to closing; Friday: 2 p.m. to closing; Saturday: 11 a.m. to closing; Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It takes place in South Beach at the marina parking lot.

The Queen's Coronation happens on Friday at the Newport Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Reading of the Names closes out Friday at the Don Davis Memorial Park in Nye Beach at 9 p.m., which honors the vets from Newport killed in action. Anyone can show up and read names of the fallen.

On Saturday, main events include:

From noon to 2 p.m., the big parade takes place on Highway 101.

Sunday event highlights:

The Newport Fisherman's Wives group hosts a few events in conjunction on Sunday, happening at various areas around Newport. The survival suit races begin at 9 a.m. at Port Dock 3 (on the Bayfront), where participants race for best times in a mock rescue while swimming in the bay. The Highliner Competition begins at 11 a.m. at the Port of Newport (on the Bayfront) where individuals compete for best times in activities such as covering fish with ice the fastest or patching fishing nets.

Those are all part of the Blessing of the Fleet activities, which culminate in a boat procession at 1 p.m on Yaquina Bay, and a fishermen's memorial ceremony at 4 p.m. at Yaquina Bay State Park (by the bay lighthouse).

All events are free. Throughout Newport, Oregon. 541-961-1042.

Then on May 13, climb aboard the cruise ship Discovery for a leisurely and informed Yaquina Bay sightseeing tour with ample good company, food, and beverages for a good cause. The Lincoln County Historical Society has made special arrangements with Marine Discovery Tours for a special Yaquina Bay guided boat tour from 5 to 7pm.

Tickets are $75 for this fundraising event for lower floor renovations at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. A picnic supper prepared by Mo’s is included. Beer and wine are available. Sara Skamser of Foulweather Trawl will be onboard to share insights and answer your questions about the Yaquina Bay’s far-reaching fishing fleet. Steve Wyatt, Director of the Lincoln County Historical Society and author of The Bayfront book, will be on hand to share insights into the Yaquina Bay’s rich history.

All proceeds from this event will be applied to the Collins grant challenge, thus doubling the proceeds from the Yaquina Bay cruise. The Maritime Center was recently awarded a $45,000 challenge grant from the Collins Foundation. To date, $41,500 has been raised towards meeting the match. With just $3,500 left to meet the challenge, a $45,000 check from The Collins Foundation is well within grasp.

Space for this one-time special event is limited. Tickets for this upriver cruise should be purchased in advance. Yaquina Cruise tickets are available in person, at the Burrows House Museum or the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, Thursday - Sunday 11 - 4, or call anytime (541) 265-7509 and leave a message, and your call will be promptly returned. Tickets are also available from any member of the Society’s Board of Directors. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour













