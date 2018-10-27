Peek at Storm Season on Oregon Coast, Thunderstorms; Windy Portland, Mountain Snow

Published 10/27/2018 at 5:14 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – It’s raining, it’s pouring, the Oregon coast and Portland are not boring.

The rainy season is indeed here for the inland valley and the Oregon coast, with precipitation along the beaches expected to increase to as much as one inch on Saturday and some large waves over the weekend. Portland gets gustier than usual as well.

Storm season is hinting at its return. Newport is showing sustained winds at 22 mph on Saturday.

The forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) is showing almost nothing but rain for the Oregon coastline in the coming days, indeed over the week. The flipside, however: some fairly big wave action to enjoy over the weekend and early week.

The NWS said seas will rise to about 16 or 17 feet on Sunday, dropping a bit on Monday, then maybe dropping to below 10 feet around Tuesday or so. This means decent storm watching along rocky areas, like those around Oceanside, Cape Kiwanda, just south of Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay and Yachats.

Keep clear of the edges of these areas and stay back along the parking lots or viewing platforms. You’ll be able to see some nice crashing maneuvers from the breakers and be safe from them.

To top off the crazy weather fun, the Oregon coast may experience some thunderstorms on Sunday, Portland gets quite windy at times, and snow levels will drop in the middle part of the state.

“The cooling aloft coupled with relatively mild ocean temps will provide enough instability to continue to include a slight chance of thunderstorms along and near the coast Sunday and Sunday night,” the NWS said on its website. “Snow levels will also come down to pass levels late Sun into Sun night, making several inch accumulations in the higher Cascades a likelihood, particularly Sunday night and Monday when showers are expected to be most numerous.”

The official Oregon coast forecasts from the NWS indicate Sunday will be near 54 for a high with southwest winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 28 mph. Rainfall amounts could be between a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch.

Monday looks more or less the same, but with waves dropping closer to ten feet and rain up to half an inch.

Tuesday actually gets partly sunny but still with a fair amount of rain. Look for dramatic clouds in these conditions when the sun breaks out on the Oregon coast, making for great photo opps. Wednesday through Saturday shows cloudy, rainy to mostly cloudy for the rest of the week. Seas drop down to ten feet or below. See full Oregon Coast Weather. -- Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















