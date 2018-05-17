Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year

Published 05/17/2018 at 5:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Yachats will be the center of fun and frivolity soon, as the Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 – 3.

From its first sojourn last year the festival has expanded to become a three-day event, adding a food court, beer garden, and hang-out area that will be open all day Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

On Friday, they kick off Yachats Pride with the Dance and Cabaret at 6 p.m. DJ Vera Ruben will mix spin dance music from the '80s, '90s, and more and take your requests. Daniel Surreal Foxx (Mr. Gay Oregon XLIV), the Surreal Jenuwine Beauté (Miss Gay Oregon XLV), Diva Disaster (Empress XLIII of Eugene), and Bill Spencer (Rose Emperor XLI of Portland) will be enthralling crowds with their wry wit and sass.

A unique and special treat for the Oregon coast: the group will unveil its Disco Whale.

Entry is free, and beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase.

Saturday is a full day starting with a free Transgender Tea Party at 11:30 a.m. with coffee, tea, light fare nibbles and sandwiches. Here, a panel of transgender folks will share their experiences and answer your questions about the trans spectrum. The panelists are Joe LeBlanc (Portland), Alison Davison (Seattle), and two Upstanders from Waldport High.

You can ask them anything, said organizer Helen Anderson.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to become a better ally to trans folks and to connect with others in the trans community,” Anderson said. “The event is free and at the Yachats Lion’s Club at 344 West 4th Street, just west of the Commons.”

Cris Williamson – returning from last year’s successful event - will take the stage again at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Commons multipurpose room.

“Cris is excited to return to Yachats and take you along her adventure in becoming a women’s music icon,” Anderson said. “Her music and stories will make you remember, laugh, cry, and feel proud of who you are.”

Cris will be available for conversation and photos after the concert. Tickets are $20 for VIP, $10 for general admission, and are available at www.BrownPaperTickets.com.

The Pride Feast will be catered by the Drift Inn. Dine on scrumptious delectables and pick your table for bingo. Beer and wine will be for sale. The cost is $12 for the meal. You can prepay online through the website or at the door (cash, check, or card).

The Gay Bingo Extravaganza is returning with ample game cards and serious prizes. Pick your favorite party hat and enjoy Yachats’ own Jessa as host. There will be entertainment breaks featuring performances by local talent and the Waldport High School Upstanders group. Game cards will be sold for 25 cents each. Look for snacks, along with beer and wine for sale. Entry is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m.

The energizing and raucous dance band HURTR will take the stage at 9 p.m. following bingo. The dance and performance is free.

Sunday presents opportunities to walk, learn, eat, and laugh. At 10 a.m., people will gather at Smelt Sands State Park for a Pride Hike along the 804 Trail. At 11 a.m. in Room 3 of the Commons, an expert will teach a class on “Negotiation and Consent.” She will provide tools for helping you set boundaries while realizing ways to experience your desires.

After class, pop outside for the Pride Family Picnic at noon, coming complete with free burgers, dogs, sides and drinks. Then look for actual dogs at 1 p.m. on the ball field for the first ever Pride Puppy Parade. Bring Fido to the ball field in costume and compete for fabulous prizes donated by local merchants. Audience applause will determine the winners.

Resource agencies will have tables in the picnic shelter throughout the event. There will be a revised Pride Guide for you to take with you. The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, the Lincoln County Cultural Coalition, and Sweet Homes Rentals are making the event possible through their generous grants and contributions.

Yachats Commons. 441 Highway 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3182. Website here. - Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour















