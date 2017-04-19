Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Swarm of Five Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Last Week

Published 04/19/2017 at 6:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Swarm of Five Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Last Week

(Waldport, Oregon) – A string of five small earthquakes rattled off the Oregon coast this last week, with four on Saturday alone, and another slightly larger one on the Tuesday prior to that, on April 11. (Above: Graphic courtesy Pacific Northwest Seismic Network).

It's simply another case of the Cascadia subduction zone letting us know it's out there, say scientists. Essentially, it's more of the same slipping action the two plates do on a regular occasion. However, many residents on the central Oregon coast felt at least one of these rattlers.

The four on Saturday were centered about 60 miles west of Waldport. The first on Tuesday, happened about 130 miles west of Coos Bay, much farther south and way out beyond the shore. That one was the largest, clocking in at a 4.1 magnitude at a depth of 6.2 miles, happening at 6:45 in the evening.

The first of the swarm on Saturday was the largest of that bunch, a magnitude 3.8 at 7:48 a.m., happening about 40 miles west of Waldport. This quake was felt by many residents in areas around Yachats, Waldport, Seal Rock and close to Newport. Several people on the Yachats Community page talked of feeling their homes being rattled.

The next three happened largely in the same spot and within two hours of each other.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

A second quake hit at 10:52 a.m. with a 1.8 magnitude, shaking at nearly 20 miles beneath the sea floor. The third came at 12:06 p.m. with a 2.7 magnitude at nearly 23 miles in depth. The fourth took place not long after at 12:53 p.m., a 2.4 magnitude quake that was centered 20 miles in depth.

No tsunami alerts were issued, and scientists say this is fairly normal in this region, although this many in such a short time is unusual.

The Cascadia subduction zone is where two of the Earth's plates meet, creating intense pressure as the two press up against each other. With all the Earth's plates moving at about the pace that a human fingernail grows, periodically that pressure gets released when a plate slips. This results in such tremblors as were felt recently.

Even though none of these were cause for alarm, officials and scientists are using the opportunity to urge the public to be ready for such disasters. A massive quake is expected off the Oregon coast sometime between now and the next 100 years, so it is imperative the public engage in disaster preparedness. On the Oregon coast, this also means paying attention to tsunami evacuation routes. See Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska.








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Coastal Spotlight

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details