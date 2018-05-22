Razor Clamming and Traffic Updates for Oregon Coast

Published 05/22/2018 at 5:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – Those who love razor clamming will like the latest news from Oregon wildlife officials. Meanwhile, there are some small traffic issues to keep an eye out for.

Razor clamming is again open on the central Oregon coast, from Cascade Head (by Lincoln City) to the mouth of the Yachats River. It is still closed for two areas on the southern Oregon coast, however.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) lifted the ban this week as domoic acid levels have dropped below the alert level.

The opening means razor clamming is now doable from the Columbia River to the mouth of the Yachats River and open from the south jetty of the Umpqua River to Cape Arago.

The harvesting of razor clams remains closed from the Yachats River to the north jetty of the Umpqua River, and closed from Cape Arago to the California border. This includes all beaches and all bays.

Samples of razor clams were collected from Siuslaw Beaches on May 18 with results expected mid-week the following week. If that set tests below the alert level, razor clamming will again be open for almost the entire Oregon coast – from the Columbia River to Cape Arago.

Mussels, bay clams and crab are open for recreational harvesting along the entire Oregon Coast. Contact ODFW for recreational licensing requirements, permits and rules.

As summer traffic to and from the beaches gets underway, there are two traffic issues you may have to look out for.

On U.S. 30, there is still work being done around the Clatskanie Bluffs, at mileposts 63.03 to 63.12. The project consists of scaling slopes, removing debris and trees from slopes, and installing wire mesh slop protection. There is also road surface repair in the area, which includes pavement markers.

Flaggers will control single lane of traffic during construction when work is occurring as required. Minor delays should be expected when single lane closures are occurring and the public is reminded to drive through the area with caution. One or more lanes may be closed when allowed shown or directed during the following periods and times: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some exceptions.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 31.

In Tillamook, on Highway 101, traffic improvement projects continue, aiming to increase safety and traffic performance in the area which meets up with Highway 6.

The project will lengthen the U.S. 101 couplet to the Hoquarton Slough by extending Pacific Avenue north beyond 1st Street and replacing the existing slough bridge with a new four-lane bridge. The new bridge will be up to 5 feet higher than the existing bridge. The project will also widen the travel lanes on Main and Pacific Avenues from 1st to 4th Streets. Turn lanes will be added at key intersections through town. The project also improves the Hoquarton Interpretive Area, and adds gateway elements and downtown beautification.

