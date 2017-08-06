Oregon Coast Streaming Video Reviews: Netflix's 'Travelers' a Stunning Secret

Published 06/08/2017 at 10:03 PM PDT - Updated 06/08/2017 at 10:13 PM PDT

By Andre' Hagestedt

(Oregon Coast) – A new feature here at Oregon Coast Beach Connection (OCBC) centers around how to entertain yourself while lounging around your lodging at night after a day of bouncing around the beach. Thus, OCBC is providing reviews of video and online streaming (the latter is increasingly available at Oregon coast lodgings of many kinds). Some are DVD's that arrive at the lobby desk, and some are of the digital variety.

On this initial jaunt, we highly recommend a recent offering this past year called Travelers.

Travelers is perhaps the biggest of the well-kept secrets on Netflix. Those who regularly enjoy sci-fi will love this to death, but many of those who dug the moody meanderings of Stranger Things will also find this engaging. Created by the brilliant mind of Brad Wright – who was responsible for a lot of Stargate: SG1, Stargate: Atlantis and SGU Stargate Universe – it has a touch of that mutli-layering and mystery that made LOST so mesmerizing. This is all coupled with plenty of tense intrigue in the personal lives of the characters that can be heart-wrenching and painful.

The series centers around a group of “travelers” - as they call themselves - that come from a few hundred years in the future. The basic premise in itself is full of emotional landmines: they arrive here by downloading themselves into the bodies of people just as they actually die, and then are forced to not only work on their own nail-biting primary mission but to also assume the lives of the people whose minds they replaced. Often, these folks were in the midst of their own personal crisis already.

Talk about on-the-job stress.

Starring Will and Grace's Eric McCormack as an outwardly stoic but broiling-on-the-inside FBI agent with a guy from the future living inside of him (named Grant), this on its own is a stark new reality for the viewer compared to his former more comedic role.

Travelers premieres tonight Tonight is the night! Watch the premiere of #Travelers at 9pm EP on Showcase. Posted by Travelers on Monday, October 17, 2016

While McCormack is the apparent lead, it's MacKenzie Porter (Hell on Wheels) as Marcy who really steals the show with her acting and her story. She now occupies the body of a woman who was – before her death – mentally challenged. It's through a surprise twist that she winds up there, and the struggles of a woman barely able to care for herself suddenly turning into a medical genius is quite the roller coaster.

Meanwhile, the team must deal with the crazed demands of their mission trying to right many wrongs in our time period, and this takes them into hordes of jaw-dropping, mind-twisting situations.

Just a warning: if you start this while staying in your Oregon coast motel room you're going to want to keep binging. Make sure you get outside and put the streaming device remote down. Season 2 will probably arrive in early winter. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

