Events Look at Shiprecks of N. Oregon Coast and the Paranormal

Published 03/02/2018 at 12:35 AM PDT

(Seaside, Oregon) – Two events on the north Oregon coast in March look at the past in two very different ways. One talk in Cannon Beach examines the thrills of new discoveries in shipwrecks in the area, while the other is a three-day-long festival of ghosts.

Are you fascinated with shipwrecks? Do you find yourself watching too many historical shows and movies about pirates, ships, or swashbuckling archaeologists? Then the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum has the perfect event for you. On Thursday, March 15, at 4:00 p.m., the museum welcomes Marine archaeologist Chris Dewey. An east coast transplant who calls Astoria home, Dewey has become a bit of an expert on Oregon coast shipwrecks.

Dewey, MA, RPA, is a retired Naval Officer, instructor of archaeology and anthropology at Clatsop Community College, and President of the Maritime Archaeological Society (MAS). Headquartered in Astoria, Oregon, MAS was created to help document and share maritime history with the public. The Oregon coast is home to thousands of shipwrecks, some discovered and some not. It's the MAS' mission to assist archaeologists in locating, documenting, and conserving artifacts related to shipwrecks and other submerged archaeological sites.

Dewey will discuss the tools, techniques, and strategies used to discover and investigate shipwrecks and their histories. He will cover some of the greater- and lesser-known shipwrecks in this area and the efforts to locate and document their wreck sites.

A bit up the road, the Oregon Coast Ghost Conference haunts the city of Seaside on March 23 – 25, mostly at the Seaside Convention Center but with some tours around town. There will be speakers, courses, tours, parties, and a lot more. Highlights include a handful of paranormal tours throughout Seaside, ghost stories told around the bonfire and even an actual ghost investigation.

"Walk with the Spirits" into Seaside's haunted history with their tours. Guests will pass by some of Seaside's most spirited places, hearing real ghost stories based on documented research. You may even have your own paranormal experience along the way, the group claims.

On one tour you cover about 20 blocks of the Seaside Promenade and the oceanfront. The other takes you through almost 20 blocks of downtown Seaside. They are both a little over an hour and cost $15 each.

The paranormal investigation is limited to a few people on these sessions, where group members look into activity at a bar in town.

Last year, organizer Rocky Smith – a teacher in Oregon City – told Oregon Coast Beach Connection these beaches are a known hotspot for the paranormal.

“There are a lot of theories for the amount of ghosts on the coast,” he says. “Some can be attributed to shipwrecks and other tragedies off the coast, yet others are connected to the specific history of the place. Seaside has a rich Native American history and archaeological digs over the years have unearthed native burial sites and artifacts in areas surrounding the golf course and downtown.

“In addition there are many mysteries and odd stories related to lighthouses on the Oregon Coast, especially Terrible Tilly,” Smith continues, referring to the lighthouse on Tillamook Rock, associated with a number of maritime calamities.

Ticket prices vary for other events. See the full schedule and info at http://www.oregonghostconference.com.

Above: Chris Dewey talks at the Cannon Beach History Museum on March 15.

