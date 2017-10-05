Famed Floating Movie Sets: Tall Ships Hit Three Oregon Coast Towns

Published 05/10/2017 at 4:03 AM PDT - Updated 05/10/2017 at 4:09 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Combine the mystique of Hollywood with living history on the sea and you have the “Tall Ships” from Grays Harbor, Washington. The vessels made famous in iconic entertainment like Once Upon A Time, Star Trek, and Pirates of the Carribean – a.k.a. the Lady Washington and the Hawaiian Chieftain - will be docking at three Oregon coast towns over the next month.

Both are replicas of sailing vessels that ran the trading routes in the 1800's, heavily researched and built with deep detail.

This year, they begin their stay on the Oregon coast at Newport from May 17 to 28.

Then on May 29 and 30 they make their passage down to Coos Bay, Oregon for the Festival of Sail 2017, which takes place June 1 to 4.

Astoria is the next stop, this time for the Lady Washington only, starting on June 7 for the Goonies Festival and sticking around until June 9.

In all three spots, they will offer walk-on tours, sailing excursions, educational programs about maritime life nearly 200 years ago and even sea shanties. There will even be battle cruises with simulation battles.

Tours of the ships in Newport begin on May 18 and run almost all days except for Monday, May 22. Exact times differ most days – see their website. Cost for those tours is a $5 donation. There is an evening sail on May 19 at 6 p.m. ($42-$49). There are battle sails on May 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. (Costs are different on some sails, but are often around the $40 to $80 range.) Adventure sails happen on May 20 and 28.

During their overnight passage to Coos Bay, they are accepting passengers on May 29-30 for $229.

For the four days at the Festival of Sail Coos Bay, they are part of a Parade of Sail at 2 p.m. on June 1, and no tours are offered that day. Dockside tours, day sails and on-board tours happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 2 – 4. See http://festofsailcoosbay.com/festival/tickets/ for ticket prices.

Then on June 7 – 9 the Lady Washington says “hey you guuuuys” and docks at the Port of Astoria for the Goonies Festival. There, like Newport, you'll find family-oriented evening sails that come complete with demonstrations of tall ship handling, sea shanty singing, and maritime storytelling. Walk-on tours happen all three days until 5 p.m. (start times differ upon each day), and again cost is a $5 donation.

There are evening sails at 6 p.m. on June 7 and 9, and cost is $42-$49.

For the Newport and Astoria visits, a ticket is required for all passengers, including “babes in arms.” Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Call 1-800-200-5239 for tickets or buy them at the website.

Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours - More of Astoria and Newport below:















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted