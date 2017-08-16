SOLVE Announces Date of Oregon Coast Cleanup for Fall

Published 08/16/2017 at 12:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – SOLVE has begun touting the date for the latest yearly installment of the fall SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup, happening not just on the Oregon coast but around the state's riversides on September 23.

It's a chance to celebrate the neighborhoods, natural areas, and 50 years of public beaches when you volunteer next month. You'll be joining thousands of Oregonians from across the state, an event sponsored this time by the Oregon Lottery. SOLVE is asking all Oregonians to help remove invasive plants and clean up hundreds of miles of beaches, rivers, and city streets before fall rains wash litter and debris into storm drains and out to sea.

It's the 34th year of the annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Since 1984, over 120,000 Beach & Riverside Cleanup volunteers have removed an astounding 1.6 million pounds of litter and marine debris from project sites across Oregon. A decidedly family-friendly event, the famed cleanup is also part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day.

New this year: SOLVE is adding historic cemeteries to the list of places that will be scoured statewide. This includes Phillip Foster Cemetery in Clackamas.

The cleanup begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m., although some times may vary depending on the site. There are over 100 hands-on volunteer litter cleanup and restorations events across the state, including 45 beach cleanup sites along the entirety of the Oregon coast.

How to participate? Visit solveoregon.org or call SOLVE at 503-844-9571 ext 332, or 1-800-333-7658 to get more details, pick your project, and sign up. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

This time around, Oregon is still celebrating 50 years of having public beaches. This all began in 1967 when Governor Tom McCall made a profound impact on this state, passing Oregon's landmark Beach Bill and placing these beaches under public ownership. Yet in spite of protections created by this bill, Oregon's coast and natural areas continue to face threats from marine debris and litter, which flows downstream to rivers and out to the ocean. Additionally, the water supply is affected, and wildlife and even the economy are threatened by non-native, invasive plants, which spread quickly and can damage entire ecosystems.

Below, beach photos of Cannon Beach, Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats and more.





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted