Stormy Waves for Oregon Coast On / Off; Portland Dries Slightly, Snow in Mountains

Published 10/28/2018 at 4:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Thunderstorms rattled Portland and the Oregon coast, high winds kicked in over the weekend along the beaches, and seas continue to rage on Sunday.

It’s been eventful for northwest Oregon in the skies and on the seas, and it will stay that way to some degree over the course of the week. Yet the Oregon coast opens up a little to slightly sunnier skies on Tuesday and over the weekend.

Look for wild ocean conditions on and off this week.

“A westerly swell train generated by yesterday’s frontal system is building into the waters today,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said. “The latest buoy obs are showing seas around 12 to 13 ft. Expect they will continue to gradually increase through the rest of the day, peaking around 14 to 16 ft this evening. The seas should then gradually subside later tonight and Monday, although they should remain above 10 ft well into Monday night. Seas should then remain below 10 ft through most of next week, although they may come close again during the Tuesday night frontal system.”

The official Oregon coast forecasts from the NWS indicate Monday will be near 54 with moderate winds around 11 mph. Rainfall amounts could be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch.

Tuesday actually gets partly sunny but still with a fair amount of rain. Look for dramatic clouds in these conditions when the sun breaks out on the Oregon coast, making for great photo opps.

Wednesday and Thursday again bring lots of rain and cloudy conditions, while Friday is looking partly sunny and a high near 60. Saturday cools slightly but again stays partly sunny, while the weekend ends with mostly cloudy skies along the Oregon coast once more.

Around the state, the NWS said rain will lose its intensity and drier conditions will pop up, but the mountains are starting to get some snow.





“Showers continue Monday and into Monday night, but will generally decrease in coverage and intensity as the depth of instability diminishes with the passage of the main trough axis off to the east, and onshore flow weakening,” the NWS said. “A surface high building in over western Oregon early Tuesday is likely to bring a short period of drier weather, but already the next system approaches late in the day. Models have been fairly consistent in showing a surface trough of low pressure with a warm front out ahead of it sliding down into the region from the northwest late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Moist isentropic lift is generally shown moving down into the region late Tuesday along the 300K isentrope, and maximized Tuesday night into early Wednesday down to 290K.”

For the offshore waters, the NWS said small craft advisories are likely around Tuesday.



















