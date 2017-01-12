Sun and Some Wild Waves for Oregon Coast This Week

Published 12/01/2017 at 4:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A lot of sun is coming to the Oregon coast, along with some sizable waves to make the view a little more interesting. The beaches will be a little warmer at night than inland areas like Portland. The highlight is that the weekend brings a fair amount of rain then moving into mostly sunny conditions for the weekdays – all according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland. In fact, it's going to be quite a long spell of sun.

Much of this is making for great beach finds in the way of weird creatures and objects washing up.

The NWS said models are showing an upper level ridge moving over the whole of Oregon. For the coast this will spell something a little different the valleys. Through Sunday, there will be some small amounts of sun but mostly cloudy, along with rain showers here and there.

Then things dry up everywhere, with patchy fog on the Oregon coast but otherwise mostly sunny during the days, running through at least Friday. Temps will stick around the mid-40s for the beaches, then dip into the upper 30s at night. Inland spots like the valley will be more in the low 30s at night.

Areas like Portland may not be as lucky as the coast in other ways, however.

“This ridge will bring an extended period of dry weather to the forecast area into next week,” the NWS said. “Clear skies will result in cool nights with fog in the valleys which may see little dissipation during the daytime hours and remain for several days. Gusty east winds are expected to develop through the Columbia River Gorge starting on Tuesday. Which could bring some gusts to 40 mph to portions of the east Portland metro area. Areas outside of the gusty east winds could have air stagnation issues starting mid-week, as an inversion with little to no mixing settles over the area.”

Over the weekend, look for bigger waves on the coastline, making things spectacular but slightly dangerous at times.

“Seas currently 13 to 15 ft could rise to as much as 16 ft briefly, but will generally be in the 12- to 15-ft range,” the NWS said. “Seas from the dominant NW swell will continue to subside this weekend, falling back below 10 ft Sunday night and then further next week.”

Currently, the Oregon coast is seeing a lot of interesting things washing up and erosion is starting to substantially eat at beaches, leaving fun finds like agate beds in greater abundance. This is a good time to get out there and look for odd objects – including actual glass floats from Japan. You'll see a lot of the mysterious pyrosomes out there at this time, as well as some velella velella. See more on these creatures here: Bizarre Finds on Oregon Coast: Pyrosomes, Dolphin, Deformed Velella, Freaky Jellies

Great places to watch waves smack the rocks are around Yachats, Depoe Bay, Cape Kiwanda, the overlooks at Silver Point just south of Cannon Beach and Oceanside. Stay far from the waves, however, especially any rocky ledges where the waves are washing over in any manner.





















