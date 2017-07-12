Sunny and Mostly Windless, Warm Oregon Coast - Maybe Ten Days

(Oregon Coast) – If you don't like the Oregon coast all sunny, windless and warm, then the next ten days or more aren't for you. In fact, if you don't like the beaches warmer and less windy than the valley, then you should stay home.

The Oregon coast has been nearly cloudless and bathing in bright sunshine for the last few days, and it's been described as “windless” at times. That looks to continue, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) for perhaps as long as another ten days. The NWS said while none of this is certain, there's a decent to really good chance these sunny days will stick around.

Indeed, some weathercasters are predicting no rain until about December 18 for this area.

The beach towns are predicted to be sizably warmer than the inland valley towns. While places like Portland will have 40s for daytime highs and windy conditions, the coast will stick to mid-50s to close to 60. Add the lack of wind and the way the ocean reflects the sun back, and you're looking at beaches even warmer than the burghs just 100 yards away.

Don't be surprised to find the water's edge feeling close to 70 degrees at times. However, the central Oregon coast will have a little more wind than up north, at around 10 mph to 14 mph at times.

Some are even calling this a drought, though it's a decidedly pleasant one.

“A strong ridge of high pressure over the much of the western U.S. will continue to bring a fairly benign weather pattern to the region for the next several days,” the NWS said. “Sunday night through Thursday, an extended period of dry weather will continue into next week, as the ridge of high pressure over the area remains.”

The NWS forecasts seem rather repetitious for the Oregon coast right now: every day's forecast says about the same thing. Sunny with highs around 55 to 57 through the weekend, and winds about 6 mph are all you see. By next Wednesday the highs drop a little, closer to 51.

Waves will be nothing to write home about, making for excellent and safe beachcombing weather. There are still lots of interesting objects lying around since recent storms and some erosion - making for better agate finds. What is notable, however, is that there will be light winds from the west and from the east, which often makes for great surfing. See full Oregon Coast Weather.























