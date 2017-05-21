Some Minor Traffic Delays to Watch for on N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/21/2017 at 3:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Tillamook, Oregon) – Some minor traffic delays will be taking place in a few spots around northern Tillamook County, and some quite possibly over the parts of the holiday weekend. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said weeknights will definitely see a handful of lane closures in the Tillamook area, and other work is still being done on sections of Highway 101 between Rockaway Beach and Bay City as well as near Manzanita.

In Tillamook, an additional southbound lane on Highway 101 will be opened a little sooner than expected, near where 101 and Highway 6 meet up (at Hoquarton Bridge). ODOT said it will be open on Wednesday, May 24, with a northbound lane that is being shifted on to a new bridge, again giving the road two lanes going southbound.

ODOT the original plan was to have two lanes open in each direction by Memorial Day, but that will not take place until later in the summer.

Other work in the north Oregon coast town is being done on Pacific Avenue. There, starting May 30, the contractor will be working at nights, Sunday to Thursday between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. Travelers can expect short delays during nighttime construction.

After Memorial Day, the contractor will have two lanes open on Pacific Avenue during the day in Tillamook. Overall, the project is still on-schedule to be completed by the end of 2018.

ODOT and the contractor are able to now accelerate the schedule since resources were shifted during the winter and spring to treating a significant amount of contaminated soil and groundwater discovered during excavation activities. This created delays in bridge construction, but ODOT said the project will still be finished by the end of 2018 as had been planned.

ODOT and the contractor will make attempts to open the extra northbound lane as soon as possible.

Once this project is finished, travelers on U.S. 101 through downtown Tillamook will experience wider streets, a safer and more intuitive U.S. 101/OR 6 intersection, a new four-lane bridge that will include bike lanes, wider sidewalks, viewing platforms and other aesthetic enhancements.

Near Manzanita, work on Highway 101 at Neahkahnie Creek continues (at mile post 43). There will be be some minor delays on occasion as flaggers periodically need to funnel traffic into one lane. The public is reminded to drive through the area with caution. Oregon State Police will be enforcing the speed limit through the work zone area.

The work consists of replacement of an existing culvert at Neahkahnie Creek with a tunnel structure and enhancement of the stream bed as well as relocating and improving the highway alignment along U.S. 101 near Manzanita. Also, turning lane movements into downtown Manzanita will be enhanced.

From Rockaway Beach to Bay City, expect some minor delays on various pockets along that stretch of the north Oregon coast's Highway 101. Flaggers may need to periodically shut down one lane for sidewalk work that is being done in about three spots in a ten-mile stretch. The scheduled work includes sidewalk ramp construction in Rockaway Beach.

