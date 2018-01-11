Oregon Coast Book Series 'Ultimate' Guide to Fall, Winter Beaches and Their Surprises

Published 11/01/2018 at 2:29 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Portland, Oregon) – The third in the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series has been released, this time covering Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach and Neskowin. Written by Oregon Coast Beach Connection editor Andre’ Hagestedt, it joins the other two in a series that will eventually number ten books. (Above: Lincoln City holds a secret second bay. More in the book on this).

All are the perfect guides to winter beaches, showcasing a wealth of information and finds that are unavailable anywhere else.

The latest book is titled “Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Lincoln City (Neskowin, Gleneden Beach),” and like the other two about Cannon Beach and Seaside, the subtitle is “Every Beach Access, Odd Facts, Fun Finds.” All three books take a detailed trip through each section of coast, listing every beach access in the area, and then taking that farther and delving deep into the history of them, the geology and a host of trivia that range from the enlightening to the bizarre.

Each book spends considerable time on the surprises of these distinct areas as well as the weird science of these beaches. Glowing sand (bioluminescence), the Green Flash at Sunset, double-headed sunsets, what feature was once a 2,000-foot-high volcano to the strange objects hiding beneath the sands: the books cover these and much more.

The more standard beach pastimes such as hiking, crabbing and clamming are given the insider’s tip treatment, along with surprising aspects of nature and wildlife for each area.

Considering it's now essentially winter conditions, there are aspects of the season not found anywhere else (except the pages of Oregon Coast Beach Connection). Among the finds:

• History of the lighthouse a mile offshore from Seaside and Cannon Beach

• What causes the odd brown waves at Seaside, and why it’s a good thing

• Mysterious structures seen only in winter like the ghost forests or red towers

• How one town helped change rock ‘n’ roll history

• The uncomfortable world of lodging 100 years ago

• Beach safety issues not talked about elsewhere

• Delightfully odd weather phenomena

• Unique seasonal tips

• Agate hunting tips

• All about gray whales and Orcas

The Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel series is based on the idea that not only having a complete and exhaustive guide to every beach access is handy, but that you’ll enjoy the region more if you know what you’re looking at. You’ll certainly be armed with more knowledge to find remarkable details and enhance your beach experience.

All three books are available in select bookstores on the Oregon coast as well as on Amazon, which has them in paperback and in ebook form. See the Amazon link. The Lincoln City ebook debuted in September in the number one spot for new releases in Amazon’s western Pacific travel category.

Hagestedt has been documenting each beach access on about 180 miles of the coastline (the upper half) for 20 years through Oregon Coast Beach Connection, then publishing news articles or magazine-like features on the publication on a variety of outdoor, entertainment, history or science subjects. There are numerous items in the books not on the web publication, and more such surprises are coming in the rest of the series. Oregon Coast Lodgings in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours











