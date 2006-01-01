Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
N. Oregon Coast History: Tsunami Tragedy Started Cannon Beach's Sandcastle Fe...
It began in 1964, not long after a tsunami washed out the bridge
The Delights and the Dangers of N. Oregon Coast Elk
When can you see them around Cannon Beach, Seaside and Warrenton? What are the dangers?
Video: Watery Chaos of Oregon Coast's Cook Chasm, Thor's Well
Where marauding, monstrous waves play tricks near Yachats
The Mysterious World War II Bunker Atop Oregon Coast's Tillamook Head
What was the bunker for? Who manned it? Fascinating history. Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Mananita
Oregon Coast Benefit Dinner Features Famed Jazzer Halie Loren
Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts its benefit dinner and auction on May 5. Lincoln City events
Free Fishing Day, Birding Event on Central Oregon Coast
Free Family Fishing Day in Lincoln City, April 28; Cascade Head Bird Walk on May 12. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Video: Chaotic and Calm at Hug Point, near Cannon Beach
Hug Point changes shape and look so distinctly and so much more obviously
An Array of Sudden, Wild Beach Finds on N. Oregon Coast: the 'Ocean Burp'
A massive debris field of wild, weird and fun stuff from the deep called an ocean burp. Sciences
Oregon Coast Safety: Helpful Tricks to Spotting Sneaker Waves
Strangely, there is a little trick to spotting them. Weather
N. Oregon Coast Concerts Include America's Got Talent Singer
Cannon Beach History Center and Museum pull together two gigs of an interesting nature
Famous Oregon Native Returns to Coast for Comedy Festival
First annual Undertow Comedy Festival, held in Lincoln City from April 26 to 28. Lincoln City events
Curious Near Cannon Beach: What Causes This Odd Wave Action on N. Oregon Coast?
Just south of Cannon Beach, at Silver Point, there may be a sea monster. Science, geology, Manzanita, Silver Point
N. Oregon Coast History Events Bring Startling Facts to Light and Life
Two particularly engaging history talks are coming up on the north Oregon coast which are guaranteed to be riveting. Cannon Beach events, Seaside, Manzanita events
Tall Ships Return to Central Oregon Coast Twice This Year, Starting Next Week
The vessels are stopping in Newport in April and a second time in July. Newport events, Yachats events
Ongoing Food Tour to Encompass 100 Miles of Oregon Coast
The North Coast Food Trail includes all of Tillamook County and beyond. Cannon Beach events, Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Garibaldi events, Pacific City events
Central Oregon Coast's Ocean Terrace: Lincoln City Motel with History
Ocean Terrace Condominiums has a rich history and a lot of beach finds
What Are These Curious Branch-Like Patterns on Oregon Coast Beaches?
These intensely intricate, feather patterns are some trippy geology. Sciences
River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast in April
The Brazilian String Trio on April 7 and the Siletz River Cleanup on April 14. Lincoln City events
Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodging Availability, Openings, Advice If you're looking for lodging on the Oregon coast for spring break, weekends will be quite difficult
Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable – So much Oregon coast, so little time. Now that it's spring break, you probably need to cram as much fun into a few days as ...
Five Funky Facts About Oregon Coast Spring Break You Didn't Know - Mother Nature has some rather hidden delights waiting in spring and spring break in the realms of weather, storms, beach finds, and how you photograph this area while visiting.
The Science Behind Spring's Stunning Clouds on Oregon Coast – Sometime in late March, and then well into April, May and even chunks of June, spring can present the most stunning of cloud ...
Ten Mind-Blowing Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast – You may want something a little more from this next spring vacation jaunt to the Oregon coast. You may want something ...
Search over 5,000 Pages for Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging...
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted