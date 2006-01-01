The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science

Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year

Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events

Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week

A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events

Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released

Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides

Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse

A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events

Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast

Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide

An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends

Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events

N. Oregon Coast History: Tsunami Tragedy Started Cannon Beach's Sandcastle Fe...

It began in 1964, not long after a tsunami washed out the bridge

The Delights and the Dangers of N. Oregon Coast Elk

When can you see them around Cannon Beach, Seaside and Warrenton? What are the dangers?

Video: Watery Chaos of Oregon Coast's Cook Chasm, Thor's Well

Where marauding, monstrous waves play tricks near Yachats

The Mysterious World War II Bunker Atop Oregon Coast's Tillamook Head

What was the bunker for? Who manned it? Fascinating history. Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Mananita

Oregon Coast Benefit Dinner Features Famed Jazzer Halie Loren

Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts its benefit dinner and auction on May 5. Lincoln City events

Free Fishing Day, Birding Event on Central Oregon Coast

Free Family Fishing Day in Lincoln City, April 28; Cascade Head Bird Walk on May 12. Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Video: Chaotic and Calm at Hug Point, near Cannon Beach

Hug Point changes shape and look so distinctly and so much more obviously

An Array of Sudden, Wild Beach Finds on N. Oregon Coast: the 'Ocean Burp'

A massive debris field of wild, weird and fun stuff from the deep called an ocean burp. Sciences

Oregon Coast Safety: Helpful Tricks to Spotting Sneaker Waves

Strangely, there is a little trick to spotting them. Weather

N. Oregon Coast Concerts Include America's Got Talent Singer

Cannon Beach History Center and Museum pull together two gigs of an interesting nature

Famous Oregon Native Returns to Coast for Comedy Festival

First annual Undertow Comedy Festival, held in Lincoln City from April 26 to 28. Lincoln City events

Curious Near Cannon Beach: What Causes This Odd Wave Action on N. Oregon Coast?

Just south of Cannon Beach, at Silver Point, there may be a sea monster. Science, geology, Manzanita, Silver Point

N. Oregon Coast History Events Bring Startling Facts to Light and Life

Two particularly engaging history talks are coming up on the north Oregon coast which are guaranteed to be riveting. Cannon Beach events, Seaside, Manzanita events

Tall Ships Return to Central Oregon Coast Twice This Year, Starting Next Week

The vessels are stopping in Newport in April and a second time in July. Newport events, Yachats events

Ongoing Food Tour to Encompass 100 Miles of Oregon Coast

The North Coast Food Trail includes all of Tillamook County and beyond. Cannon Beach events, Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Garibaldi events, Pacific City events

Central Oregon Coast's Ocean Terrace: Lincoln City Motel with History

Ocean Terrace Condominiums has a rich history and a lot of beach finds

What Are These Curious Branch-Like Patterns on Oregon Coast Beaches?

These intensely intricate, feather patterns are some trippy geology. Sciences

River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast in April

The Brazilian String Trio on April 7 and the Siletz River Cleanup on April 14. Lincoln City events