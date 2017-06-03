Oregon Coast St. Patrick's Party is Dinner and a Celtic Show

Vibrant Oregon Coast St. Patrick's Celebration is Dinner, Music and Dance

Published 03/06/2017 at 4:53 AM PDT - Updated 03/06/2017 at 6:03 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Not just a wee bit o' the luck o' the Irish but a lot is coming to the central Oregon coast to help ring in St. Patty's Day. The group Pipedance returns to the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC) on March 16 and 17 as part of its annual celebration – the fifth, to be exact. Featuring not only this grand music and plenty of dance performances but also dinner.

It's dinner and a show so nice it happens twice. The last two years it sold out so a second night has been added this year.





Judy Hardy, the head chef and events manager at the LCCC, is planning a dinner of homemade corned beef and cabbage, served with carrots and potatoes, and Irish soda bread, plus a surprise dessert. Advance tickets are $30 for dinner & show, with seating at 6 pm both nights. Show-only table seating is also available ($16 adults, $5 youth) with seating at 6:45 pm.

Tickets are $2 more on the night of the show. To purchase, head to lincolncityculturalcenter.org and click “buy tickets” or call 541-994-9994.

The entertainment will begin at 7 pm, led by Pipedance: Gary Burman (Irish uilleann bagpipes, flutes, whistles, guitar) and Nora Sherwood (bodhrán, whistles and sean-nós dance). Nora is a talented dancer of sean nós, an old style Irish dancing with its low to the ground, more impromptu form of footwork and movement, often on a smaller area. She also plays varied Irish whistles and the bodhrán, the Irish frame drum. Gary performs on varied bagpipes including the Irish Uilleann Pipes, whistles, harmonica, mandolin, and guitar. They’ve performed in festivals, ceíli dances, and pub sessions in Colorado, California, Washington and Oregon.

At this particular visit to the central Oregon coast, they’ll be joined by Jason Courtney (Irish bouzouki) and Bobbie Lou Stirling (bodhrán and other instruments), for a full quartet of Celtic sound. The LCCC St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations on March 16 and March 17 will also welcome six performers from the Claddagh Dancers of Salem, and the growing local contingent (aka Lincoln City Sean- nós), all dancing to live music by Pipedance.

Right before the performance and during intermission, LCCC volunteers will be selling Northwest beers and wines, My Petite Sweet cookies, sodas and Mountain Man snacks.

